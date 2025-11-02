Clear weekend continues but rain moves in soon

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Saturday was nearly picture perfect. Low 70s, clear skies, dry conditions. Sadly, we will see a shift going into this work week with wetter weather soon.

Dry weather does follow us into Sunday and the start of the work week. Tuesday into Wednesday is a bit different. Chances of showers will increase for a number of Idahoans. Higher elevations could see snow as well with the cooler weather coming in.

Speaking of temperatures, valley floors won't see much warmer than the upper 50s and lower 60s for the rest of this week and into next weekend. Staying warm and staying dry will be the goal for the next week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and get ready for some rain this week.

