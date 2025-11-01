Clear weekend conditions to kick off November, but rain is coming soon

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is seeing a nice close to October with clear skies and nice cool temperatures so when will those showers arrive?

Conditions stay clear and dry across the Treasure Valley to kick off the month of November with a great weekend on the way. Some areas in Idaho may top 70° on Saturday.

Going into the work week, things start off dry, but that will change.

Watch the forecast timing details below:

Clear conditions to kick off November but rain is coming soon

Showers are expected to make an appearance near the middle of next week. That means snow for those higher elevations.

Our 6-10 day outlook shows wetter than normal conditions expected.

Happy Halloween and have a wonderful weekend!