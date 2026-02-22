Clear weekend ahead with showers set to return soon

Idaho saw a nice burst of winter weather, but the mild conditions quickly returned this weekend, and even warmer weather is expected in the forecast in the next few days.

The Treasure Valley in late February has a shot at 60° highs both Sunday and Monday, giving the Gem State one of the strangest weather week stretches ever. Just Wednesday, we saw valley snow, and now we could get right into spring-like weather within days.

Showers are expected to shake things up going into Tuesday morning. Rain continues throughout the day, with Wednesday rain also being in the equation. Skies are expected to clear up heading into Thursday, and the weekend looks nice with mid 50s on the way.

Have a great weekend and continue to enjoy the above-average winter in Idaho!