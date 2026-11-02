Clear weather comes in after showers kick off November

IDAHO — Rainy weather helped ring in the new month for southern Idaho, but when it comes to showers, that may be the last time we see them for a while.

Rain continued to pour overnight as we moved into the month of rain. That extra precipitation came along with a nice extra hour of sleep too, as daylight saving time arrived.

Rain will subside later Sunday and dry weather will take over southern Idaho on Monday, which will be the norm moving forward. Temperatures will see a slight uptick, breaking into the low 60s and upper 50s for the valley floors by Tuesday.

By midweek, southern Idaho will level out in the 50s heading into next weekend. Idaho and most of the western U.S. are still trending warmer than normal going into this next month.

There are signs of wetter-than-normal conditions growing, but that will likely arrive closer to the middle and end of the month, which is enough time for those temperatures to come down.

The El Niño pattern has our region trending warmer than normal, so as of this moment, we are on track with the weather event. Precipitation will be the wild card to watch if we see above- or below-average rains along with it.

Have a great rest of your weekend! Welcome to November.

WATCH: Isaiah Sharp's forecast