IDAHO — Our weekend is kicking off with great skies but heading into Sunday night, our forecast shifts to wetter weather once again.

Enjoy our nice weekend while it is here. Clear weather is expected to last up until the end of the weekend where another round of showers and mountain snow will move in. Rain will fall mostly early Monday morning and start to dissipate heading into the evening. Snow levels will fall during this rain to between 5,500-7,000 feet.

By Tuesday, Idaho skies should be clearer but we will see another shift in the forecast after that. As the rain settles, temperatures will fall out of the 50s for the valley floors and into the 40s. Higher elevations will see mostly 30s during this time. The extended trend still has us a little warmer than normal to kick off December but the rain is sticking around with wetter than normal weather on the way.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the nice skies before the rain returns on Monday.