Clear skies start weekend, wet weather ends it

After a few days of showers the weekend kicks off nice and clear but Sunday gives way to a consistent trend of rain.

A cool down moves in with 40s as the high on Saturday but the skies are set to be dryer than the last couple of days. It is short lived as the second half of the weekend gets right back to wetter conditions here in southern Idaho.

The best news is that mountains will see plenty of snow with some areas near the end of the year seeing two feet fall! Took long enough. December is still tracking to be one of the warmest on record so the focus will be on the final week and a half to drop that average to normal conditions.

Happy Holidays and have a great weekend!