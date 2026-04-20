Clear skies continue, but spring showers are set to disrupt soon

A beautiful weekend continues for Idaho with temperatures into the 70s, but the warmest is yet to come with the great skies and conditions moving forward.

The work week kicks off with 80s and clear skies. Monday and Tuesday will copy each other before a major shift moves in. The nice break from showers only lasts for so long. When Wednesday arrives, you might want to bring out the umbrellas and jackets.

When will Idaho get more rain?

Clear skies continue but Spring showers disrupt soon

Midweek shifts back into April rain with thunderstorm activity forecasted for southern Idaho. Along with wetter weather also come cooler conditions. We go from the 80s to the 50s in a hurry with those temperatures sticking around for a few days.

The forecast is inconsistent, as clear weather and warmer conditions come in just before next weekend gets here. Hopefully, we see this pattern continue with showers clearing things out midweek and nice weekends with warmer temperatures.

In the meantime, enjoy the rest of the nice weekend and have your outdoor Monday & Tuesday plans ready! On Wednesday, you might want to stay inside.