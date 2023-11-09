Clear skies and cool temps for Thursday, warming up into the weekend

Clear skies and calm wind is leading to patchy dense fog, especially for mountain valleys, this Thursday morning. As a transient high pressure ridge moves into Idaho today, an inversion will lead to some smog in the Treasure Valley.

We stay cool again today, with a chilly breeze making it feel a touch cooler. Daytime highs climb to around 52° in Boise and 41° in McCall. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine will continue across the state.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning clouds build in from west to east as a cold front approaches the area. Widely scattered showers are possible in the Treasure Valley for Friday morning, though most areas just see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered snow showers could put down a quick coating in Long Valley, and an inch or two at higher peaks.

Daytime highs climb into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies for Veterans Day, but that is just the start of an extended stretch of above normal temperatures. On Sunday, it remains dry but temperatures warm to 60° and daytime highs stay in the lower 60s through mid next week. Average highs slip into the upper 40s, so these temperatures are well above normal.