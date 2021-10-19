Clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Tuesday

NAMPA, Idaho — In the next seven days, a shift in weather patterns across Idaho will cause different outcomes for different regions.

Across lower and higher elevations clear skies and comfortable high temperatures are expected.

Cloud coverage will increase in the evening across all areas as a low-pressure system rotates through the west-central/ central mountains.

Thursday expect partly cloudy conditions in the Valley with a high temperature of about 72-degrees!

Enjoy the nice weather while you can though. Come Friday a wet weather pattern sets up shop until at least Monday bringing rain to the lower elevations and significant snow to higher mountain tops/ elevations.

