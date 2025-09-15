Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clear conditions this week with a nice warm up coming soon

Chances of showers move in Sunday
Temperatures take a fall to start our work week, but a warm-up follows with consistent skies on the way to Idaho.

Great temperatures are on the way with a steady warm-up. 80s expected for the valley floors and a shot at 90° expected Thursday. Right now, Boise is set to hit 87°, but we could see warmer temperatures getting closer to the end of the week.

The first day of fall is just about a week away, and this may be the last kick of warm weather we see, so get out and enjoy the heat if you are a fan. Skies are expected to be clear across the board as well, so have those evening walks ready to go.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend, Idaho!

