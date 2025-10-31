Clear conditions and mild temperatures moving forward into November

Idaho is about to hit a consistent streak of clear weather as we wrap up October.

This next week is set to be both cool and dry, and not much outside of those two weather patterns. There is a slight up and down in temperatures forecasted, but nothing outside the upper 50s and 60s.

Moving towards the tail end of 2025, we will have to wait and see if wetter/colder conditions arrive, but we are going into a La Niña Winter this year, which trends towards more precipitation.

To start November, we are seeing not much rain in the forecast, but it is still early.

Have a happy Halloween and stay warm!