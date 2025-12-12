Clear and warm conditions continue south as atmospheric river slams northern Idaho

The most active weather is missing southern Idaho to the north as an atmospheric slams Washington and Montana. When will we start to see rain?

Before the rain comes you get a really nice weekend with consistent 50's and clear skies continuing the trend over the last few days. The work week starts out nice too but change moves in on Tuesday.

An 80% chance of showers is expected and doesn't dip below 60% through next Friday with plenty of showers on the way. Temperatures are sticking to that 50 degree mark which is concerning for mountain ranges. The of course track cooler than the valley floors but our temperatures usually reflect only 10-20 degrees cooler which would put them barely at the below freezing mark.

Snow will begin to accumulate into the later part of next week but the temperature trend doesn't look helpful when it comes to healthy amounts of snow moving into the mountains.

Either way, enjoy the great weekend ahead. The work week has wetter weather coming in.