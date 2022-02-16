Clear and sunny skies are just around the corner!

NAMPA, Idaho — Keep your coats and ice scrapers close folks!

Waking up this morning snow flurries fell across the Treasure Valley leaving a thin veil of accumulation (less than an inch) in some areas. Snowfall begins tapering off around 10:30 a.m.

In McCall, widespread snow showers should bring 1-2" of fresh snow with Brundage already reporting just under three inches by 7 a.m.

By this afternoon strong winds resurge with speeds averaging 12-20mph in the Treasure Valley and 20-25mph in the Magic Valley.

On Thursday winds slow down and beautiful sunny skies with milder temperatures make a brief comeback through the weekend.

Another storm returns Saturday night and should bring additional snow to our ski resorts. In the Treasure Valley, precipitation will likely fall as rain and may transition to a mix Sunday morning.