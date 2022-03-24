Clear and sunny skies across southern Idaho today!

NAMPA, Idaho — Clear and sunny skies are expected across southern Idaho today. Slightly cooler conditions are on tap for today but increased temperatures start tomorrow with increased clouds as well.

Thursday Zone Forecasts:

West Central Mountains:

A.M: Sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39.

East Central Mountains:

A.M: Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Lower Treasure Valley:

A.M: Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

Upper Treasure Valley:

A.M: Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening, shifting to east after midnight.

Western Magic Valley:

A.M: Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in the evening, shifting to southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.