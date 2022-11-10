Clear and sunny day in store for Idaho

Remaining moisture in the region is creating some early morning fog in some of our valleys of Idaho.

Areas of the Boise mountains and the west central mountains experience patchy fog, especially in the valleys closest to those higher elevations where the moisture gets trapped. Could make for some gorgeous photography, but also is a hazard on the roadways! Visibility is limited in some of the areas this morning due to the fog.

Idaho News 6

As that fog burns off, sunny conditions remain throughout Idaho. I'm tracking very little cloud cover region wide.

Temperatures will be chilly today! Barely breaching the 40s in some areas, while the rest of Idaho will hang in the 30s and even 20s.

Friday night and into Saturday we will get a return of moisture to the area, but the system isn't very dense so we'll only get limited precipitation with cloud cover.