Clear and cold conditions take over for the next week

The forecast that we saw this weekend will be the standard as we head into next week. Not much change is on the way for southern Idaho.

Skies will stay crystal clear, with the occasional cloud coming through. The forecast is consistent 40's, but conditions will feel great with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will tumble overnight, with low 20's for valley floors and teens for those higher mountain ranges.

The global forecasting system does not have a lot moving into Idaho. This means that an air stagnation advisory will be in effect until around January 16th. This will trap colder air on the valley floors bringing those colder nights.

Have a great rest of the weekend and stay warm this week!