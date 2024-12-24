Christmas Eve Forecast and the parade of storms heading for the Gem State

Good Morning Idaho and Happy Christmas Eve! I hope y'all have a wonderful and restful day.

Pack the jacket and umbrella as you head out the door! A front arriving today will bring in breezy winds, overcast skies, and late evening showers to the Treasure Valley. However, if you're traveling into Oregon expect to see showers as early as 3 pm. It's possible into Wednesday morning, valley floors will have gained 0.10"-0.20" of rainfall, with near a half towards the central mountains.

Tomorrow, we aren't looking at a good chance for seeing a White Christmas during the day in the Treasure Valley. However, the mountainous areas look to be a good spot if you want to wake up to snow and hit the slopes!

Don't loose all hope, a system arriving Wednesday evening may bring a light dusting to the Treasure Valley into Thursday Morning. Though, be cautious while heading out for your Thursday morning commute, wet and untreated roads may freeze contributing to icy conditions. As temperatures warm through the afternoon this will just contribute to mostly rain into Thursday.

Several cold and wet systems will make for great skiing and snowboarding this week. Snow levels hover between 4,000-7,000 feet as we approach the end of the week. That being said anything above 4,000 feet will have snowy road conditions. Drive safely if you are heading to the mountains this holiday break.

As always take care of yourself and others, and have a wonderful Holiday Break!

