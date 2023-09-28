Chilly, wet weather to start October

It was a typical Fall afternoon on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s in the Treasure and Magic valleys, and 50s in higher elevations. Another cold front brought scattered showers to the West Central mountains, but just afternoon breezes elsewhere. Slightly cooler temperatures and lighter winds with mostly sunny skies for Thursday.

Idaho News 6

As southwest flow amplifies ahead of an approaching low pressure system, temperatures warm up a few degrees into the lower 70s in the Treasure Valley on Friday. Clouds overspread the area Friday evening ahead of the storm system. Scattered showers develop after midnight in eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures cool another 10° into Saturday with plenty of cloud cover and on-and-off showers throughout the day. Snow levels will be between 7000 and 8000 ft. with light accumulation expected for higher peaks. Scattered rain showers continue into Sunday with very cool temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach 60° in the valleys and 50° in higher elevations.

Idaho News 6

Cool and unsettled weather lingers into Monday, followed by gradual warming thereafter. Temperatures return closer to normal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A pleasant stretch of Fall weather after this weekend's cooldown.