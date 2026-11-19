Chilly Weekend in the Treasure Valley While More Snow Builds in Idaho’s Mountains. Winter continues to make its presence felt across southwest and central Idaho, with rain and even a few snowflakes possible in the Treasure Valley before the weather briefly settles down for Saturday.

In the mountains, the bigger story is snow. Another round arrives this weekend, adding to an improving early-season base just as Idaho ski areas prepare to start spinning lifts.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 11/19/26

TREASURE VALLEY: SNOWFLAKES POSSIBLE BEFORE A DRY SATURDAY

Rain will continue at times Thursday night before colder air drops snow levels sharply Friday morning.

Snow levels are expected to fall into the 2,500- to 3,500-foot range, low enough that some precipitation could mix with or briefly change to snow across parts of the Snake Plain. In the Treasure Valley, there is about a 40% chance that precipitation falling during the coldest part of Friday morning could be snow.

For Boise and the lower Treasure Valley, don't expect much from it. Temperatures should stay warm enough for little or no accumulation.

Friday eventually turns drier with some afternoon sunshine, but it will feel noticeably colder. Highs will only reach the mid-40s, with northwest wind gusts around 20 mph.

Friday night will get colder, with lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY LOOKS LIKE THE BEST DAY OF THE WEEKEND

If you have outdoor plans, Saturday is the pick of the weekend.

After some patchy morning fog, expect mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high around 44 degrees in Boise. Winds should remain light.

Clouds increase Saturday night as the next Pacific weather system approaches. A chance of precipitation returns late Saturday night, potentially beginning as snow before mixing with rain in the valleys.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

The Treasure Valley only has about a 10% to 20% chance of a rain/snow mixture early Sunday and again Monday morning, so this does not look like a significant valley snow event.

CENTRAL IDAHO MOUNTAINS KEEP ADDING SNOW

The mountains continue to benefit much more from this active weather pattern.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across portions of central Idaho through Friday as the current storm moves through.

After a short break Saturday, snow chances increase Sunday again. The west-central Idaho mountains have roughly a 40% to 60% chance of snow showers, with additional opportunities continuing into Monday.

That is good news for the higher elevations around the Boise, West Central, and Sawtooth mountains, where ski areas are trying to build enough early-season snow to get operations underway.

The longer-range pattern remains interesting as well. Another potentially stronger Pacific system could affect Idaho between late Tuesday and Thanksgiving, although there is still substantial uncertainty about its exact track and eventual snowfall.

SKI REPORT: OPENING WEEK IS GETTING CLOSER

The recent storms are finally giving Idaho ski areas something to work with.

Bogus Basin is currently closed but is targeting Saturday, November 21 for its first limited winter operations. A snow report Thursday indicated roughly 22 inches of snow had fallen during the previous 72 hours, although that should not be confused with an established 22-inch base. The opening plan has included using snow stored from last winter for a beginner area and small terrain park, with expanded operations dependent on natural snow and snowmaking.

Sun Valley is projected to open Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

Brundage Mountain near McCall is targeting Friday, November 27. The additional snow expected across west-central Idaho Sunday could help continue building the early-season snowpack heading into that opening window.

Tamarack Resort has also been preparing for the winter season. Published opening estimates vary, so skiers should check directly with the resort before making opening-day plans.

Early Idaho ski-area outlook

Ski area Current opening outlook Bogus Basin Nov. 21, limited operations/weather permitting Sun Valley Nov. 26 Brundage Mountain Nov. 27 Tamarack Resort Opening estimates vary Soldier Mountain Nov. 27 projected

The important part for skiers and snowboarders is the pattern.

The central mountains are getting natural snow now, another opportunity arrives Sunday, and additional storms remain possible during Thanksgiving week. Individual systems do not look enormous, but repeated rounds of snow can make a significant difference this early in the season.

THANKSGIVING WEEK COULD STAY ACTIVE

Monday currently looks quieter across southwest Idaho before another brief ridge moves overhead Tuesday.

After that, forecast confidence decreases.

A stronger Pacific low could influence the region from late Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day, bringing another chance of valley rain and snow and potentially more mountain accumulation.

For now, Thanksgiving in Boise carries a chance of rain and snow showers with highs in the upper 40s.

For Idaho's ski areas, however, the more important question will be how much moisture reaches the mountains. Several more productive storms between now and the holiday weekend could make a big difference in how much terrain resorts are able to open.

Tonight

Rain before 2am, then rain and snow likely. Slick spots possible east of Boise. Low around 34. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow, mainly before 9 a.m., then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 2 mph.

Friday Night

Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light wind.

Saturday

Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south-southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow after 11pm, mixing with rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thanksgiving Day

A chance of rain and snow showers. Areas of fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 48.