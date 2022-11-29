Chilly Tuesday in store, precipitation hits overnight

It's set to be a cold Tuesday in the Gem State with temperatures only hitting the low-mid-30s in the Treasure Valley. It will feel even colder due to a wind chill and some moisture that's moving into the area.

Today is really the calm before the storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas of the state prior to a low pressure system hitting the region late tonight around midnight. We are set to see precipitation overnight and all day tomorrow in central and southern Idaho. Major snowfall is expected in higher elevations Wednesday and Thursday while slushy snow and rain will land in our valleys. Travel may be difficult to impossible in the mountains during this system which will last through Friday morning. Be safe and prepare for wintery conditions.

Expect slick road conditions tomorrow morning until temperatures warm up to the upper 30s and low 40s in our valleys. Secondary, untreated roads, may be pretty icy - drive slow.

Snowfall is looking like 4-8" through Wednesday night in our mountains and another 6-12" Thursday. Did someone say powder day?