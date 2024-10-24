Chilly Thursday ahead before temperatures climb into the weekend

Good Morning Idaho, we've got one day til the weekend!

Overnight a cold front passed through SW Idaho bringing gusty winds and a bit of rain across the area!

If you love sweater weather, today is gonna be your favorite day of the week. Pack the jacket heading out the door, temperatures are sitting in the 30s through the morning commute with 50s expected this afternoon! Skies will be mostly clear through the day with clouds building back in towards 5pm.

Idaho News 6

Area wide we are all hanging with the lower to mid 50s! This is about a 10 degree difference from Wednesdays highs.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

The Weekend

Temperatures build back towards the upper 60s into Saturday. It will be a very comfortable weekend, and I encourage you to get outdoors and enjoy the last of those upper 60s.

Sunday it's possible we get a bit of rain into the later afternoon ahead of a low pressure system.

Next week

Monday the system arrives pushing in a cold front and carrying over a bit of rain into the start of the work week. But it appears we clear out with lows in the morning hovering in the 20s and 30s, and afternoons peaking near the 50s!

Mother Nature is reminding us that winter will be here before we know it.

As always take care of yourself and others

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/