Chilly temperatures give way to a larger warm up for Mother's Day weekend

Happy Hump Day Idaho!

Waking up you're gonna wanna grab a nice coat, temperatures remain chilly 30s this morning. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s, feeling even cooler at times because of breezy northwest winds.

Idaho News 6

While we remain clear and dry in the Treasure Valley this isn't the case for are neighbors. An upper level low will push moisture into our eastern zones. This means another day of snow showers for those higher elevations. Heading into the commute home a lot of this will taper off, however, we could still see a shower or two for the Magic Valley. Good news is, these are light and brief in their nature and tomorrow we get nicer conditions.

If you aren't a fan of cooler weather, I have some great news for you! A high pressure ridge will build over the area and temperatures will build to the 70s by tomorrow and eventually the 80s by Mother's Day. Talk about a big change over!

Temperatures remain below average until Thursday. As the high pressure ridge builds over our area, temperatures will sky rocket to the 80s by the weekend just in time for Mother's Day.

As temperatures warm here's that friendly reminder to stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen!

