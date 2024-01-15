Chilly start to the week, warmer temps and snow to come

A frigid airmass remains in place over the fresh snowpack from our weekend storm. 5-9 inches of snowfall accumulated in most valley spots, with 6.8 inches piling up in Boise. During the month of January, Boise has received 19.1 inches of snowfall, making it the 7th snowiest January on record with 16 days left of the month!

Temperatures are dangerously cold to start the work week, dipping as low as 3° in Boise and -1° in Caldwell. Fog and low stratus clouds have developed in the Magic Valley, keeping temperatures slightly milder. Cold northwesterly flow persists today leading to another day of temperatures struggling to warm out of the teens in the valley. However, sunshine will allow for a bit of melting today.

A warm front passes through the area Tuesday evening, so temperatures will actually climb during the night as snow moves in. As a low pressure system moves in, the snow will pick up leading to 1-4 inches of accumulation in the valley by Wednesday morning. 6-12" of snowfall will pileup in the mountains.

A high pressure ridge centered off the west coast will begin to move inland towards the middle of the week. Northwest flow ahead of the ridge will bring some Pacific moisture to the region, but snow levels will climb to around 4000-4500 feet. Temperatures will reach around 40° by Friday!