Chilly nights with more chances of snow for Idaho

Winter weather took its time to arrive but came in with impressive showing this week. Now the Winter cold moves in with colder overnight lows.

Valley floors fall into the 20's, a normal this time of year, for at least a few times this week meaning the car could have some frost to start the work day out. A low chance of snow is expected to pass through Friday morning.

Outside of that, clear conditions into the weekend a bump in temperatures. We climb right out of the 40's into the 50's and even a shot of 60° on Monday for Boise. Dry conditions don't last long after that as high chances of showers return Tuesday. No chances of valley snow but mountains once again will get a nice dusting.

Continue to stay warm through this Winter burst. Warmer weather comes in at the start of the next work week.