Blustery & unseasonably chilly into the weekend

Posted at 4:28 AM, Oct 26, 2023
Snow fell most of Wednesday in the central mountains above 5500 feet at first with Brundage Mountain picking up 6" at the base and 9" at the summit. There will be scattered snow showers over the next couple of days in the higher terrain, with light accumulation expected.

I expect a partly cloudy sky with mountains snow showers & flurries through Friday followed by increasing sunshine over the weekend.

The main story will be the chilly temperatures. The first freeze of the season is likely for much of the Snake River Plain by either Friday morning or Saturday morning as temperatures dip below the freezing mark. It gets even chillier for the weekend as high temperatures struggle to hit 50° in the valley and overnight temperatures falling into the mid-20s. This will put an end to the growing season which includes the pollen season!

If you are going to the Boise State game on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 there will be bright sunshine for the start of the game but temperatures will barely be in the low 40s by the start of the game and a breeze will make it feel even colder. There will be a substantial difference in how it feels in the sunshine as compared to the shade. Dress warmly (and in orange)!

