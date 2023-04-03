Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly day ahead, dramatic warmup on the way!

Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 10:05:41-04

We're in store for another overcast day here in Southwest Idaho. Plan for scattered rain/snow showers in the region along with wind picking up this afternoon.

The Treasure Valley is only looking at a 20% chance of rain showers today, but moving towards the central mountains...that chance upticks from 50-80%. Snow is expected to concentrate today near Stanley. We could see 2-5 inches of fresh snow in our mountain towns today, but the peaks could see upwards up 10 inches. Wind could cause blowing snow, so be safe on the roads.

A mass of low pressure dives into the region later this afternoon bringing wind! A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6PM this evening through tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. Expect wind speeds in the teens and 20mph range....with gusts up to 55mph in southern Idaho.

A major warm up is on deck for this weekend thanks to a pattern of high pressure moving inland from the Pacific. We're looking at temps in the mid 60s this weekend in the Treasure Valley!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018