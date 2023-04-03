Chilly day ahead, dramatic warmup on the way!

We're in store for another overcast day here in Southwest Idaho. Plan for scattered rain/snow showers in the region along with wind picking up this afternoon.

The Treasure Valley is only looking at a 20% chance of rain showers today, but moving towards the central mountains...that chance upticks from 50-80%. Snow is expected to concentrate today near Stanley. We could see 2-5 inches of fresh snow in our mountain towns today, but the peaks could see upwards up 10 inches. Wind could cause blowing snow, so be safe on the roads.

A mass of low pressure dives into the region later this afternoon bringing wind! A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6PM this evening through tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. Expect wind speeds in the teens and 20mph range....with gusts up to 55mph in southern Idaho.

A major warm up is on deck for this weekend thanks to a pattern of high pressure moving inland from the Pacific. We're looking at temps in the mid 60s this weekend in the Treasure Valley!