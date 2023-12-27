Chilly breeze with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday

The recent storm system that brought a widespread light snowfall to Idaho has dissipated and moved eastward. A weak area of high pressure is in place resulting in strengthening temperature inversions over the mountain valleys. However, in the Treasure Valley a gusty southeast breeze is keeping the area free of any fog or low clouds.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures only hit 32° in Boise yesterday, so side roads are still icy and in some cases snow covered this morning. Milder conditions are expected today with daytime highs around 10° warmer than yesterday. However, a chilly east-southeast breeze sustained at 10-20mph will create a wind chill factor in the 10s and 20s. Wind gusts up to 40mph are possible in eastern Oregon and for the Snake River Plain. Baker City, OR saw a wind gust of 47mph this morning!

Although southwest flow will attempt to moderate temperatures for the rest of the week, with a temperature inversion in place, low clouds and fog may prohibit any substantial temperature increases.

On Thursday, a weak disturbance will traverse Idaho, bringing in additional cloud cover and intermittent drizzle and freezing drizzle. However, most places remain dry through the end of the week.

Expect mild and dry conditions to persist right into the beginning of 2024, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 40s each afternoon and overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s. Both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day should be partly cloudy.