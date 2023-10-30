Chilly and clear for trick-or-treaters

It is another cold morning across Idaho as clear skies and light wind allowed temperatures to dip into the 10s and 20s. Daytime highs will only climb into the 40s again this afternoon, around 10° below "normal".

Idaho News 6

High pressure is just off to the west of Idaho, which keeps the area under northerly flow and continued chilly air. It will build over the area tonight into tomorrow placing the area under southwest flow and helping to warm temperatures up. Daytime highs will climb closer to normal for Halloween.

Idaho News 6

A spooky forecast for the Treasure Valley with a nearly full moon, bone-chilling temperatures, and clear skies. Temperatures will fall from the lower 50s into the upper 40s during trick-or-treating.

A warming trend is expected as we start off November with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s for the remainder of the week. Clouds will be on the increase after Wednesday along with shower chances. Between 0.25-0.5" of moisture is anticipated in the Treasure Valley from Thursday through Sunday, with higher amounts in the mountains. Snow levels will be higher this time around, largely staying above 7000 feet.

Idaho News 6

This weekend Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, so make sure to set the clocks back an hour before heading off to bed on Saturday. Enjoy those later sunsets this week, on Sunday the sun will set around 5:30 PM!