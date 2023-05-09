Check out how much rain fell Monday and now let the warming trend begin.

A quarter to as much as .60" of rain fell across the valley on Monday with numerous thunderstorms. Numerous storms rolled through the valley and most of western Idaho with heavy downpours causing street flooding in many areas.

Tuesday was partly cloudy to mostly sunny but cool and we can expect a cool morning Wednesday. I do, however, expect our high temps to go back to normal Wednesday afternoon as Boise reaches 71 degrees. Expect a lot of morning clouds then lots of afternoon sunshine and a pleasant end to the day.

Thursday looks pleasant with the mid-70s and plenty of sun in the valley. By Friday it will be quite amazing with sunshine and 79 degrees.

The weekend will be even warmer with temperatures in the low 80s. Sunny on Saturday and sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday.

Check out my Facebook Page for photos and videos of Monday's storms.

