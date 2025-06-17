Changes are on the horizon here's what you need to know

Watch Now
Good Tuesday Morning, everyone! The hot air mass contributing to toasty afternoons will slowly be moved out by a cooler one. This will bring a significant temperature drop over the weekend.

Boise Today

Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. NW Wind will pick up with a light breeze expected this afternoon, and winds will gust up to 20 mph tonight.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light NW wind.

Juneteenth
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, light breeze.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Temperatures will have dropped by 5-10 degrees this day area wide!

Saturday
A 30% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.

