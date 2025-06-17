Changes are on the horizon here's what you need to know

Good Tuesday Morning, everyone! The hot air mass contributing to toasty afternoons will slowly be moved out by a cooler one. This will bring a significant temperature drop over the weekend.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. NW Wind will pick up with a light breeze expected this afternoon, and winds will gust up to 20 mph tonight.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light NW wind.
Juneteenth
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, light breeze.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Temperatures will have dropped by 5-10 degrees this day area wide!
Saturday
A 30% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
