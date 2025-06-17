Changes are on the horizon here's what you need to know

Good Tuesday Morning, everyone! The hot air mass contributing to toasty afternoons will slowly be moved out by a cooler one. This will bring a significant temperature drop over the weekend.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. NW Wind will pick up with a light breeze expected this afternoon, and winds will gust up to 20 mph tonight.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light NW wind.

Juneteenth

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, light breeze.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Temperatures will have dropped by 5-10 degrees this day area wide!

Saturday

A 30% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

