Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Changeable Weather Patterns continue; Here is my latest forecast.

A low-pressure system may bring chances of rain for the Valleys, with the strongest portions producing thunderstorms. However, as the system shifts east rain chances decrease bringing us sunshine!
Posted at 4:26 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 06:30:45-05

Good Morning Idaho!

A low pressure system along the west coast will keep changeable weather in the region until Wednesday.

Today, chances of showers will be highest in the afternoon, and the strongest systems could produce isolated thunderstorms.

Rainfall Futurecast
Rain chances expected around 5 pm, strongest parts of system may produce thunderstorms.

Waking up temperatures will start the day in the 40s, reaching a high of 55 in Boise! We are seeing temperatures starting to rise as we get closer to spring and summer!

Forecasted Temperature Highs
Temperature highs in the 50s

While we started this week off on a wet note, this pattern changes tomorrow. As the low pressure system moves eastward, shower chances decrease for Wednesday. Leaving the end of the work week partly sunny and dry! This weather pattern will continue going into the weekend as a high pressure system will continue to support dry conditions.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Temperature highs remain in the mid 50s, with shower chances decreasing into Wednesday.

There is a likelihood of showers going into Monday, as another system rolls continuing a changeable weather pattern into next work week.

Stay up to date with my latest forecast here, Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018