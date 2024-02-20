Changeable Weather Patterns continue; Here is my latest forecast.

Good Morning Idaho!

A low pressure system along the west coast will keep changeable weather in the region until Wednesday.

Today, chances of showers will be highest in the afternoon, and the strongest systems could produce isolated thunderstorms.

Idaho News 6 Rain chances expected around 5 pm, strongest parts of system may produce thunderstorms.

Waking up temperatures will start the day in the 40s, reaching a high of 55 in Boise! We are seeing temperatures starting to rise as we get closer to spring and summer!

Idaho News 6 Temperature highs in the 50s

While we started this week off on a wet note, this pattern changes tomorrow. As the low pressure system moves eastward, shower chances decrease for Wednesday. Leaving the end of the work week partly sunny and dry! This weather pattern will continue going into the weekend as a high pressure system will continue to support dry conditions.

Idaho News 6 Temperature highs remain in the mid 50s, with shower chances decreasing into Wednesday.

There is a likelihood of showers going into Monday, as another system rolls continuing a changeable weather pattern into next work week.

