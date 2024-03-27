Changeable weather continues, here's the latest forecast

Good Morning Idaho!

A weak warm front will pass through the area today keeping the Valley floors mostly dry throughout the morning. Friends in Baker City, will wake up to some passing showers around 9 a. These will trickle down to the mountains bringing light snow showers throughout the morning, growing heavier into the afternoon and evening.

Following behind the warm front is the next pacific storm system. This pacific system will push a cold front into the area carrying a band of rain and snow. The Treasure Valley can expect the first round of light showers around 3 pm, we may see a brief break around 5 pm. However another shower follow shortly after around 6pm. As we head into dinner time showers will grow wide spread and heavier.

Idaho News 6

Waking up temperatures will start in the 30s, grab a jacket heading out the door. Bonus points if it doubles as a rain coat! Expect to see rainfall on the commute home and mid day. Good News is these showers will be stray on the lighter side coming home, but growing heavier overnight.

Idaho News 6

Thursday Morning, remaining showers will push east and towards the mountains. Stanley, Ketchum, and Fairfield will wake up to some snow showers. Whereas friends in twin falls will catch the last of the remaining showers for the morning commute. Will get a brief drying period around lunch time Thursday, followed by scattered showers in the afternoon.

Rain chances stick with us until Sunday, which could make the Easter Bunny's commute a wet one! We will keep an eye on this as we make our way into the weekend.

Stay safe and dry