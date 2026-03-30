Chances of snow returning? Idaho's forecast taking a turn soon

Just when we thought we were out of winter-like conditions and into spring, unpredictable weather is expected this week with chances of snow coming to Idaho.

After a stellar weekend here in the Gem State and across the western U.S., skies shift this week heading into April. Temperatures falling, climbing, and falling again, and even chances of snow rolling in. At the start of the work week, we will see a drop in daytime highs. Going into Tuesday, there are chances of snow rolling in to parts of Idaho.

Mostly mountain areas will see this activity, but the valley floors have a chance of rain/snow mixes coming in. Nothing is forecasted to stick, but early morning flakes have a real chance to make an appearance with falling temperatures. The highest chances of showers come on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Skies clear out after that, with next weekend looking to be clear and warm up from the work week cooldown.

WEATHER FORECAST | A look into Idaho's shifting weather—

Chances of snow returning? Idaho's forecast taking turn soon

Further into April, our 6-10 outlook is trending drier and warmer than usual, meaning this week's weather doesn't look to stay consistent. More of a one-off than what was expected for most of the month.

This forecast is one to watch this week, so make sure to stay tuned to Idaho for the latest on changing conditions. Have a great rest of your weekend!

Your extended forecast—