Chances of showers move in Sunday

Saturday saw great skies and nice temperatures in Idaho. That will change going into Sunday as chances of showers move in and temperatures take a fall.

Into the afternoon, Idaho has a chance at rain and thunderstorms rolling in. Valley floors will see it first, and then mountains will see it later on Sunday, almost into Monday.

Temperatures are expected to fall as well. Monday will see the coolest with 70° for Twin Falls and mid-70s for Boise. Mountains see the 60s as the high as fall starts to take over the region.

Be ready for evening showers tomorrow! The good news is the skies are clear nicely for the work week.