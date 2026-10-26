Chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday before mild fall weather returns

We kick off our week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, once that storm system passes the forecast settles into a stretch of quieter, more mild fall weather with temperatures generally in the upper 50s and low 60s through the workweek.
Extended Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low around 43 degrees.
Monday: 70% chance of precipitation, with a chance of showers throughout the day and possibly afternoon thunderstorms lingering into the evening. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 61.
Monday night: 20% chance of showers. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with a low around 38.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 56.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 36.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 62.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a low around 37.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 61.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 37.
Friday: Partly sunny skies and a high near 59.
Friday night: 30% chance of showers with partly cloudy skies and a low around 35.
Saturday (Halloween): 30% chance of showers along with patchy fog. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with a high near 57.
Saturday night (Halloween): Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and a low around 35.
Sunday: 40% chance of showers. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 57.