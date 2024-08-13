Chance of isolated thunderstorms as we head into Tuesday

Good Morning Idaho

We've got another hazy start to the with temperatures starting cooler, 60 degrees, before peaking in the mid 80s this afternoon.

However, we do still hold a chance of storms for this afternoon across SW Idaho. Stronger storms don't look to carry much rain, but, possibly gusty winds up to 50 mph, and lightning. Areas with the greatest chance of receiving a stronger storm include Baker County and the West Central Mountains.

In response to this, a red flag warning has been issued across SE Oregon, the West Central Mountains, and portions of Eastern Idaho. If you leave in these areas, be sure to watch our for any smoke plumes.

As we prepare to head into Wednesday, storm chances stay with Idaho. However, the greatest chance of seeing widespread rain and storms will come for Thursday.

I'll continue to keep you posted as we move through the week.

