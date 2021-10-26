Calmer weather moves in and sticks around for the next week

NAMPA, Idaho — Tuesday the tides are changing as significant wet weather patterns continue eastward causing slightly calmer conditions across the southwest and south-central Idaho.

In the Magic, Valley conditions remain dry but winds gusts reaching 30-40mph are expected through tomorrow.

Boise and most of the Treasure Valley anticipate mostly cloudy conditions until approximately 4 p.m when widespread light showers are possible through the evening. While Wednesday is expected to be relatively clear an early morning shower is possible.

Wednesday afternoon through Sunday expect just enough sunshine to make you smile with temperatures reaching the upper 60's come Thursday!