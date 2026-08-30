Calm weather week arrives with comfortable conditions

Idaho's forecast is heading towards some very nice conditions with clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

It looks as though triple digits are in the rear view mirror as we expect cooler weather moving forward.

This stretch of Idaho's forecast is one of my favorites, where we see very consistent temperatures and skies. Monday and Tuesday have a chance of breaking 90°, but outside of that, 80s and 70s are expected as the high for southern Idaho.

Moving into the end of the month and over into September, temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal, so you may need to break out those sweaters in the next few weeks. Wetter-than-normal weather is expected too.

The good news is this next week looks to stay dry, so your outdoor plans shouldn't be impacted. The first week of September could be a different story when it comes to rain.

Enjoy the awesome weather ahead. Comfortable temperatures and clear skies are sticking around!