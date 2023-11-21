Calm weather through Wednesday, showers and mountain snow Wednesday night into Thanksgiving

After a cool but pleasant Monday, temperatures continue to climb on Tuesday as high pressure dominates our weather. With clear skies, morning temperatures have been frigid but by the afternoon temperatures warm to around 50° in the valley.

Clouds overspread the area on Wednesday as a low pressure system enters the Pacific Northwest. Rain showers push into the McCall area during Monday afternoon before reaching the Treasure Valley just after sunset. Snow levels will hover around 4000-4500 feet.

While the rain comes to an end in the Treasure Valley by Thanksgiving morning, precipitation continues to impact the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho. 1-3" of snowfall is expected for the central mountains, the south mountains near the Nevada border will see several inches of snowfalls.

As the storm strengthens, computer models are hinting that a rain/snow mix will develop as far west as Mountain Home Thanksgiving afternoon. Snow will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces in the Magic Valley, however there could be some slick spots at higher elevations and over mountain passes.

Temperatures will be very seasonable in the Treasure Valley on Thanksgiving day, reaching 47°. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

Travel impacts can be expected for the Magic Valley and points eastward, including Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Heavier snow is expected in portions of Wyoming and Montana. Expect winter driving conditions over Monida Pass. Meanwhile, western parts of the state will stay dry with little travel impact.

Next weekend is looking clear and chilly!