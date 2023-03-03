Calm and dry today, active weather returns this weekend

Temperatures remain about 10 degrees below normal in the Treasure Valley today with highs in the low 40s.

Cloud cover will dissipate by the afternoon leaving behind partly sunny skies.

We'll continue to see isolated snow flurries in the mountains today with very little ultimate accumulation.

The Magic Valley will experience a gusty day with an average wind speed of 18 mph. Temps will only reach the upper 30s so it's going to be pretty chilly!

A larger system will hit the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. Higher elevations will see 2-6 inches of snow accumulation and the lower valleys will wake up Sunday morning to a dusting of snow. Be careful on the roads and enjoy the weekend!