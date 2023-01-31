Brrr!! Another cold day ahead

Another bitter start to the day here in the region with cold temps and a breeze causing that wind chill to be pretty severe.

Here's a look at wind chill values from around 7:30 AM.

Ok so we are dealing with some bitter cold once again this morning...but here's the deal: it's set to get warmer starting tomorrow. Sweet, sweet relief is on the way.



In the meantime, make sure you're bundled up this morning going outside!#Idaho #Boise #IDwx #TreasureValley pic.twitter.com/3rBtStZbJS — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) January 31, 2023



But there is some good news here, starting this evening warmer air is pushing into the region.

We'll start to see an increase in high temperatures starting tomorrow which will build into the weekend. Temps will eventually reach above normal levels in the mid-40s this weekend in the Treasure Valley.

Until we get there, we have some stagnant air accumulating in region. An advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon due to the projected lack of vertical integration - colder, drier air is sticking to the valley floors while warmer air is moving overtop. Use caution if spending excess time outdoors as pollution can build up with these conditions.