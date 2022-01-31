Bright sunshine returns as inversion leaves

Light snow has been falling in central Idaho and will continue off & on through the week but only flurries at most will make it into the Treasure Valley.

A brisk northwest breeze has kept the valley feeling chilly despite afternoon temperatures near 40 (which is the norm for this time of year). As we begin the month of February we have a new weather pattern but it is only bringing appreciable snow to primarily north-central Idaho, leaving southern Idaho mostly dry.

Tamarack and Brundage Resorts have received about 4" of fresh powder since Sunday night and will see off & on light snow through the week bringing another 6"-10" by the weekend. Bogus Basin will see less snow as the jet stream targets north-central Idaho.

Boise and the rest of the valley will get colder over the next couple of days as another cold front moves through the area on Tuesday. Expect high temperatures only in the low 30 through Thursday then mid-30s over the weekend. There is a chance of light snow in the valley Friday night into Saturday morning.

