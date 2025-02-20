Brief pause in rain and snow, showers set to return soon

Cheers to Friday eve Everyone!

Yesterday, a Pacific storm system tracked in bringing rain/snow showers through the day. The same system brings snow showers into the Western Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho this morning. While the rain and snow have come to a halt across SW Idaho, roads remain slick, and patchy fog has formed across the area. Be cautious as you drive into your morning commute.

Enjoy the afternoon ahead, as clouds break the sunshine will make a return today. Highs across the area sit in the mid-30s to 40s.

Idaho News 6

The weekend ahead looks to be mostly dry as temperatures warm to the 50s! Sunday rain will return with on-and-off showers throughout the day.

A few lingering showers may bubble up into Monday and Tuesday.

Either way, we've got a great weekend in store and cheers to Meteorological spring kicking off the first day of March! Notice temperatures into next week warming to the mid-50s.

Idaho News 6

Friends heading up to the McCall Winter Carnival- Myself and the Idaho News 6 Team will be there. Be sure to stop by the booth we host to say hi!

Friday will be nice but chilly! 20s to start the day with 30s through the afternoon- enjoy the sunshine and the wonderful ice sculptures.

Saturday and Sunday pack the umbrella and poncho.

Brief snow showers early morning on Saturday will lead to a cloudy and dry afternoon.

Sunday looks to bring periods of snow/rain mixed through the morning and rain into the afternoon.

As always take care of yourself and others stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/