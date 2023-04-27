Brief low pressure system boosts wind today

A weak low pressure wave is moving southeast through Idaho today causing atmospheric instability. Wind is on deck as an impact.

At noon a Wind Advisory goes into effect through the I-84 corridor from Boise through American Falls. We'll see areas with sustained winds 25-35 mpg with wind gusts up to 50mph.

Idaho News 6

Surrounding areas will also see an impact from today's wind...but will be less significant.

Temps continue to warm through the weekend. We're looking at 80 degree weather by Saturday which extends through next week. We're on track to see significant runoff due to this this heat and rivers, streams, and creeks will rise. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas of eastern Oregon and SE Idaho. Silvies River near Burns is at an action flood stage level at about 2000 cfs.

Remember, turn around don't drown! Never drive or walk through a flooded area.

Here's a look at that Treasure Valley extended forecast. We're on track to break a heat record Sunday when we approach 90 degrees in the area.

Allergy levels are off the charts today! Please use caution if you have sensitivities to pollen. Watch the video in this tweet to see today's pollen count.