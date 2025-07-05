TRAFFIC ALERT: Landslide shuts down US-95 near Riggins

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A landslide has blocked U.S. Highway 95 north of Riggins, forcing a closure in both directions, officials say.

The Idaho State Police and Idaho Transportation Department are on scene between mileposts 200 and 201, where debris has completely blocked the roadway.

Officials have not provided an estimated time for reopening the highway. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing situation. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.