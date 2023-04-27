Watch Now
Breezy through Thursday evening, unseasonably mild this weekend

Wind advisory in effect through the evening in the Treasure and Magic valleys.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 27, 2023
Idaho is between an amplifying ridge of high pressure to the west and a passing low pressure system to the east. The pressure gradient is creating gusty winds across the area on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 9:00 PM on Thursday in both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Gusts up to 50 MPH are possible east of Boise.

Temperatures will continue to rise well above average, in fact 15-25 degrees above normal on Sunday. Boise is likely to break the current record of 84 degrees set back in 1998. There is a chance some areas in the Treasure Valley could hit 90 degrees.

Temperatures will cool off a few degrees heading into next week, however still remaining above normal. A trough begins to deepen over the West Coast, which will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms to the region next week.

Scripps National Desk
