Breezy start to the week

Treasure Valley Extended
Happy Monday and Cinco De Mayo! The week in store remains nice and sunny.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, NW wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, NW wind 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Light wind.

Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

