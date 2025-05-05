Breezy start to the week

Happy Monday and Cinco De Mayo! The week in store remains nice and sunny.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, NW wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, NW wind 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Light wind.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/