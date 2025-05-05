Breezy start to the week

Happy Monday and Cinco De Mayo! The week in store remains nice and sunny.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, NW wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, NW wind 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Light wind.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

