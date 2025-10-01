Breezy start to October — rain Thursday, cooler 60s by Friday

October is here, and we’re starting the new month on a breezy note. Today stays mostly dry, though mountain spots may see a stray shower. Winds will be the main story — southwest flow aloft is cranking up surface gusts between 25 and 35 mph, strongest across higher terrain and parts of southeast Oregon.

Idaho News 6 Get ready for a breezy afternoon.

By Thursday, an upper-level low begins to slide east, pushing a front into the region. That front will stall for a time, setting up a narrow band of heavier rain. The corridor most favored stretches from near the Oregon–Idaho–Nevada border up through Mountain Home into the Boise Mountains. In this zone, some spots could pick up close to an inch of rain, while others just outside the band see much less — a small shift in the front’s position could make a big difference- this is what we will continue to watch for.

Idaho News 6

Friday brings the low farther east, with showers tapering off from west to east. Behind the front, cooler air settles in with highs only in the mid-60s in the valleys and mid-50s in the mountains — about 5 to 10 degrees below average. Gusty northwest winds kick in Friday into Saturday, especially along the I-84 corridor, where 25–35 mph gusts are possible.

The weekend stays cool and breezy, but as we head into early next week, conditions trend drier with a gradual warm-up back toward seasonal norms.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Idaho News 6

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy winds through the afternoon.

Thursday

A 30% chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Gusty NW winds, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39