Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Breezy & cooler weather to start your work week but warming will soon follow

Breezy &amp; cooler weather to start your work week but warming will soon follow
Posted

A cold front will bring a chilly breeze back to the area. Expect winds gusting to 25 mph Monday afternoon, but a warming trend is likely later in the week.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 62. Light northwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk