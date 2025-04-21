Breezy & cooler weather to start your work week but warming will soon follow

A cold front will bring a chilly breeze back to the area. Expect winds gusting to 25 mph Monday afternoon, but a warming trend is likely later in the week.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Light northwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.