Breezy & Cooler on Thursday

Expect a 10-degree temperature drop on Thursday with a refreshing breeze. Highs will hold in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine and a wind NW at 10-20 mph in the afternoon.

Friday will warm up quickly with highs back in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds.

Saturday will be very warm with mid-80s and sunshine plus a bit of a warm breeze. If you are headed to the Broncos game Saturday evening, kickoff is at 7 pm and the weather should be warm to start and comfortable by the game's end.

Huge changes for Sunday with a shifting wind bringing clouds and much cooler temperatures. Rain is also likely as the day progresses from west to east through the valley. Temperatures will drop from the 60s in the morning into the upper 50s when it rains!

Snow levels in the central mountains could drop to near 6000 feet by Monday morning and the first coating of snow of the season is likely in parts of central Idaho!